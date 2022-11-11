Kirloskar Bros Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 864.00 crore, up 15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 864.00 crore in September 2022 up 15% from Rs. 751.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.70 crore in September 2022 up 403.28% from Rs. 6.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.60 crore in September 2022 up 72.09% from Rs. 38.70 crore in September 2021.

Kirloskar Bros EPS has increased to Rs. 3.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in September 2021.

Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 369.80 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.12% returns over the last 6 months and -3.90% over the last 12 months.