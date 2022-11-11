English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kirloskar Bros Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 864.00 crore, up 15% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Brothers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 864.00 crore in September 2022 up 15% from Rs. 751.30 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.70 crore in September 2022 up 403.28% from Rs. 6.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.60 crore in September 2022 up 72.09% from Rs. 38.70 crore in September 2021.

    Kirloskar Bros EPS has increased to Rs. 3.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in September 2021.

    Close

    Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 369.80 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.12% returns over the last 6 months and -3.90% over the last 12 months.

    Kirloskar Brothers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations864.00784.10751.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations864.00784.10751.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials442.00428.50369.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods46.2044.1040.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.60-60.4017.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost133.20131.30124.10
    Depreciation16.6016.3015.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses208.60199.80164.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.0024.5020.50
    Other Income4.007.302.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.0031.8023.30
    Interest8.007.307.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.0024.5016.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.0024.5016.00
    Tax12.009.3012.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.0015.203.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.0015.203.80
    Minority Interest---0.10--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.700.302.30
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.7015.406.10
    Equity Share Capital15.9015.9015.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.871.940.76
    Diluted EPS3.871.940.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.871.940.76
    Diluted EPS3.871.940.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kirloskar Bros #Kirloskar Brothers #Pumps #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:51 am