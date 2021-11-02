Kirloskar Bros Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 751.30 crore, up 17.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 751.30 crore in September 2021 up 17.02% from Rs. 642.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in September 2021 down 87.55% from Rs. 25.70 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.70 crore in September 2021 down 40% from Rs. 64.50 crore in September 2020.

Kirloskar Bros EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.24 in September 2020.

Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 374.95 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.95% returns over the last 6 months and 255.91% over the last 12 months.