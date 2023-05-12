English
    Kirloskar Bros Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,124.60 crore, up 17.83% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Brothers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,124.60 crore in March 2023 up 17.83% from Rs. 954.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.20 crore in March 2023 up 83.85% from Rs. 54.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.20 crore in March 2023 up 60.94% from Rs. 98.30 crore in March 2022.

    Kirloskar Bros EPS has increased to Rs. 12.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.86 in March 2022.

    Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 506.40 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.59% returns over the last 6 months and 89.56% over the last 12 months.

    Kirloskar Brothers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,124.60957.50954.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,124.60957.50954.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials472.50438.20442.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.6049.5051.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks83.70-12.6036.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost157.30143.40128.90
    Depreciation18.1017.6017.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses214.40189.70200.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.00131.7077.40
    Other Income13.104.103.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.10135.8080.90
    Interest7.9012.208.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax132.20123.6072.80
    Exceptional Items---4.20--
    P/L Before Tax132.20119.4072.80
    Tax41.5030.2025.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities90.7089.2047.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period90.7089.2047.00
    Minority Interest-0.50-0.20-0.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates10.00-0.307.60
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates100.2088.7054.50
    Equity Share Capital15.9015.9015.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.6211.166.86
    Diluted EPS12.6211.166.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.6211.166.86
    Diluted EPS12.6211.166.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

