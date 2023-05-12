Kirloskar Bros Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,124.60 crore, up 17.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,124.60 crore in March 2023 up 17.83% from Rs. 954.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.20 crore in March 2023 up 83.85% from Rs. 54.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.20 crore in March 2023 up 60.94% from Rs. 98.30 crore in March 2022.

Kirloskar Bros EPS has increased to Rs. 12.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.86 in March 2022.

Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 506.40 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.59% returns over the last 6 months and 89.56% over the last 12 months.