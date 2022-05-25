 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kirloskar Bros Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 954.40 crore, up 11.13% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Brothers are:

Net Sales at Rs 954.40 crore in March 2022 up 11.13% from Rs. 858.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.50 crore in March 2022 down 34.26% from Rs. 82.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.30 crore in March 2022 down 11.12% from Rs. 110.60 crore in March 2021.

Kirloskar Bros EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.44 in March 2021.

Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 264.60 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.12% returns over the last 6 months and -11.62% over the last 12 months.

Kirloskar Brothers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 954.40 725.30 858.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 954.40 725.30 858.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 442.10 373.40 435.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 51.70 34.80 59.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 36.80 -19.20 -42.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 128.90 122.60 124.60
Depreciation 17.40 20.30 16.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 200.10 170.50 193.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.40 22.90 72.40
Other Income 3.50 15.90 21.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.90 38.80 93.80
Interest 8.10 9.90 8.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 72.80 28.90 85.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 72.80 28.90 85.10
Tax 25.80 8.90 7.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.00 20.00 78.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.00 20.00 78.10
Minority Interest -0.10 -0.10 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 7.60 1.80 4.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 54.50 21.70 82.90
Equity Share Capital 15.90 15.90 15.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.86 2.73 10.44
Diluted EPS 6.86 2.73 10.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.86 2.73 10.44
Diluted EPS 6.86 2.73 10.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 25, 2022 09:22 am
