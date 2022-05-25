Kirloskar Bros Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 954.40 crore, up 11.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 954.40 crore in March 2022 up 11.13% from Rs. 858.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.50 crore in March 2022 down 34.26% from Rs. 82.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.30 crore in March 2022 down 11.12% from Rs. 110.60 crore in March 2021.

Kirloskar Bros EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.44 in March 2021.

Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 264.60 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.12% returns over the last 6 months and -11.62% over the last 12 months.