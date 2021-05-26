Kirloskar Bros Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 858.80 crore, up 9.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 858.80 crore in March 2021 up 9.14% from Rs. 786.90 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.90 crore in March 2021 up 260.43% from Rs. 23.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.60 crore in March 2021 up 43.82% from Rs. 76.90 crore in March 2020.

Kirloskar Bros EPS has increased to Rs. 10.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.90 in March 2020.

Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 297.55 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 116.01% returns over the last 6 months and 230.06% over the last 12 months.