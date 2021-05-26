MARKET NEWS

Kirloskar Bros Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 858.80 crore, up 9.14% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 02:06 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Brothers are:

Net Sales at Rs 858.80 crore in March 2021 up 9.14% from Rs. 786.90 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.90 crore in March 2021 up 260.43% from Rs. 23.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.60 crore in March 2021 up 43.82% from Rs. 76.90 crore in March 2020.

Kirloskar Bros EPS has increased to Rs. 10.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.90 in March 2020.

Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 297.55 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 116.01% returns over the last 6 months and 230.06% over the last 12 months.

Kirloskar Brothers
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations858.80760.80786.90
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations858.80760.80786.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials435.30343.20391.60
Purchase of Traded Goods59.3067.2041.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-42.80-8.90-31.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost124.60129.90137.40
Depreciation16.8017.1023.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses193.20134.10177.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.4078.2047.10
Other Income21.4011.606.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.8089.8053.90
Interest8.708.3011.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.1081.5042.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax85.1081.5042.50
Tax7.0012.5020.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities78.1069.0021.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period78.1069.0021.60
Minority Interest--0.10--
Share Of P/L Of Associates4.801.401.40
Net P/L After M.I & Associates82.9070.5023.00
Equity Share Capital15.9015.9015.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.448.882.90
Diluted EPS10.448.882.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.448.882.90
Diluted EPS10.448.882.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kirloskar Bros #Kirloskar Brothers #Pumps #Results
first published: May 26, 2021 02:00 pm

