you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 10:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kirloskar Bros Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 786.90 crore, down 22.36% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Brothers are:

Net Sales at Rs 786.90 crore in March 2020 down 22.36% from Rs. 1,013.50 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.00 crore in March 2020 down 46.88% from Rs. 43.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.90 crore in March 2020 down 15.31% from Rs. 90.80 crore in March 2019.

Kirloskar Bros EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.90 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.45 in March 2019.

Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 105.10 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.27% returns over the last 6 months and -43.19% over the last 12 months.

Kirloskar Brothers
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations786.90894.801,013.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations786.90894.801,013.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials391.60370.40458.00
Purchase of Traded Goods41.5062.00105.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-31.3017.609.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost137.40133.50129.20
Depreciation23.0017.6015.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses177.60209.40224.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.1084.3071.80
Other Income6.803.803.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.9088.1075.70
Interest11.4014.0012.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.5074.1063.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax42.5074.1063.50
Tax20.9013.1023.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.6061.0040.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.6061.0040.30
Minority Interest----0.30
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.401.002.70
Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.0062.0043.30
Equity Share Capital15.9015.9015.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.907.815.45
Diluted EPS2.907.815.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.907.815.45
Diluted EPS2.907.815.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 8, 2020 10:34 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Kirloskar Bros #Kirloskar Brothers #Pumps #Results

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 | Temples open doors to devotees; malls, restaurants resume operations as lockdown eased

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

