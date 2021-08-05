Kirloskar Bros Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 626.60 crore, up 37.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 626.60 crore in June 2021 up 37.74% from Rs. 454.90 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.10 crore in June 2021 up 167.22% from Rs. 18.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.40 crore in June 2021 up 241.94% from Rs. 12.40 crore in June 2020.

Kirloskar Bros EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.27 in June 2020.

Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 398.65 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 158.70% returns over the last 6 months and 202.47% over the last 12 months.