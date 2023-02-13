 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kirloskar Bros Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 957.50 crore, up 32.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Brothers are:

Net Sales at Rs 957.50 crore in December 2022 up 32.01% from Rs. 725.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.70 crore in December 2022 up 308.76% from Rs. 21.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.40 crore in December 2022 up 159.56% from Rs. 59.10 crore in December 2021.

Kirloskar Brothers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 957.50 864.00 725.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 957.50 864.00 725.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 438.20 442.00 373.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 49.50 46.20 34.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.60 -28.60 -19.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 143.40 133.20 122.60
Depreciation 17.60 16.60 20.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 189.70 208.60 170.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 131.70 46.00 22.90
Other Income 4.10 4.00 15.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.80 50.00 38.80
Interest 12.20 8.00 9.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 123.60 42.00 28.90
Exceptional Items -4.20 -- --
P/L Before Tax 119.40 42.00 28.90
Tax 30.20 12.00 8.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 89.20 30.00 20.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 89.20 30.00 20.00
Minority Interest -0.20 -- -0.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.30 0.70 1.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 88.70 30.70 21.70
Equity Share Capital 15.90 15.90 15.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.16 3.87 2.73
Diluted EPS 11.16 3.87 2.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.16 3.87 2.73
Diluted EPS 11.16 3.87 2.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
