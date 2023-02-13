Kirloskar Bros Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 957.50 crore, up 32.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 957.50 crore in December 2022 up 32.01% from Rs. 725.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.70 crore in December 2022 up 308.76% from Rs. 21.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.40 crore in December 2022 up 159.56% from Rs. 59.10 crore in December 2021.