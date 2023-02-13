English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kirloskar Bros Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 957.50 crore, up 32.01% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Brothers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 957.50 crore in December 2022 up 32.01% from Rs. 725.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.70 crore in December 2022 up 308.76% from Rs. 21.70 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.40 crore in December 2022 up 159.56% from Rs. 59.10 crore in December 2021.

    Kirloskar Brothers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations957.50864.00725.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations957.50864.00725.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials438.20442.00373.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods49.5046.2034.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.60-28.60-19.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost143.40133.20122.60
    Depreciation17.6016.6020.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses189.70208.60170.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.7046.0022.90
    Other Income4.104.0015.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.8050.0038.80
    Interest12.208.009.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax123.6042.0028.90
    Exceptional Items-4.20----
    P/L Before Tax119.4042.0028.90
    Tax30.2012.008.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities89.2030.0020.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period89.2030.0020.00
    Minority Interest-0.20---0.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.300.701.80
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates88.7030.7021.70
    Equity Share Capital15.9015.9015.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.163.872.73
    Diluted EPS11.163.872.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.163.872.73
    Diluted EPS11.163.872.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited