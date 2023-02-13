Kirloskar Bros Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 957.50 crore, up 32.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 957.50 crore in December 2022 up 32.01% from Rs. 725.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.70 crore in December 2022 up 308.76% from Rs. 21.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.40 crore in December 2022 up 159.56% from Rs. 59.10 crore in December 2021.

Kirloskar Bros EPS has increased to Rs. 11.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.73 in December 2021.

Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 393.40 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.11% returns over the last 6 months and 14.68% over the last 12 months.