Kirloskar Bros Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 760.80 crore, down 14.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 760.80 crore in December 2020 down 14.98% from Rs. 894.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.50 crore in December 2020 up 13.71% from Rs. 62.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.90 crore in December 2020 up 1.14% from Rs. 105.70 crore in December 2019.

Kirloskar Bros EPS has increased to Rs. 8.88 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.81 in December 2019.

Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 161.95 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)