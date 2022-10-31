 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kirl Electric Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.49 crore, up 28.66% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Electric Co are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.49 crore in September 2022 up 28.66% from Rs. 85.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.53 crore in September 2022 up 245.68% from Rs. 10.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.69 crore in September 2022 up 897.43% from Rs. 2.72 crore in September 2021.

Kirl Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in September 2021.

Kirl Electric shares closed at 54.00 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 108.09% returns over the last 6 months and 147.14% over the last 12 months.

Kirloskar Electric Co
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 110.49 102.26 85.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 110.49 102.26 85.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 75.40 72.68 60.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.02 3.62 3.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.50 15.60 15.61
Depreciation 1.25 1.23 1.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.57 10.35 10.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.79 -1.22 -5.85
Other Income 9.65 2.37 1.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.44 1.15 -4.02
Interest 4.91 5.31 6.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.53 -4.16 -10.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.53 -4.16 -10.66
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.53 -4.16 -10.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.53 -4.16 -10.66
Equity Share Capital 66.41 66.41 66.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.34 -0.63 -1.61
Diluted EPS 2.34 -0.63 -1.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.34 -0.63 -1.61
Diluted EPS 2.34 -0.63 -1.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:44 am
