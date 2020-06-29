Kirl Electric Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 81.61 crore, up 5.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Electric Co are:
Net Sales at Rs 81.61 crore in March 2020 up 5.43% from Rs. 77.41 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.54 crore in March 2020 down 115.62% from Rs. 41.86 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2020 down 95.37% from Rs. 55.34 crore in March 2019.
Kirl Electric shares closed at 12.85 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.70% returns over the last 6 months and -0.39% over the last 12 months.
|Kirloskar Electric Co
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|81.61
|83.47
|77.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|81.61
|83.47
|77.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|58.51
|48.67
|46.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.17
|6.76
|9.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.60
|16.61
|12.76
|Depreciation
|1.40
|1.38
|1.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.96
|65.02
|10.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|-54.97
|-4.54
|Other Income
|0.85
|1.58
|57.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.16
|-53.39
|53.44
|Interest
|7.70
|9.13
|11.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.54
|-62.52
|41.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.54
|-62.52
|41.86
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.54
|-62.52
|41.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.54
|-62.52
|41.86
|Equity Share Capital
|66.41
|66.41
|66.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.09
|-9.41
|6.30
|Diluted EPS
|-3.09
|-9.41
|6.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.09
|-9.41
|6.30
|Diluted EPS
|-3.09
|-9.41
|6.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:35 am