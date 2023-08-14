Kirl Electric Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.57 crore, up 14.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.57 crore in June 2023 up 14.97% from Rs. 102.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2023 up 150.48% from Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.95 crore in June 2023 up 276.05% from Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2022.

Kirl Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2022.

Kirl Electric shares closed at 118.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.82% returns over the last 6 months and 160.15% over the last 12 months.