    Kirl Electric Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.57 crore, up 14.97% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Electric Co are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.57 crore in June 2023 up 14.97% from Rs. 102.26 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2023 up 150.48% from Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.95 crore in June 2023 up 276.05% from Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2022.

    Kirl Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2022.

    Kirl Electric shares closed at 118.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.82% returns over the last 6 months and 160.15% over the last 12 months.

    Kirloskar Electric Co
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.57145.05102.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.57145.05102.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.5997.9972.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.41-0.823.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.2516.8115.60
    Depreciation1.261.291.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.5814.3210.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.4815.46-1.22
    Other Income1.211.162.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.6916.621.15
    Interest5.595.475.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.1011.15-4.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.1011.15-4.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.1011.15-4.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.1011.15-4.16
    Equity Share Capital66.4166.4166.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.321.68-0.63
    Diluted EPS0.321.68-0.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.321.68-0.63
    Diluted EPS0.321.68-0.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 pm

