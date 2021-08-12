Kirl Electric Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.59 crore, up 49.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.59 crore in June 2021 up 49.31% from Rs. 41.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.86 crore in June 2021 up 5.71% from Rs. 16.82 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.28 crore in June 2021 down 0.24% from Rs. 8.26 crore in June 2020.

Kirl Electric shares closed at 18.20 on August 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.08% returns over the last 6 months and 63.82% over the last 12 months.