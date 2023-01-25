 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kirl Electric Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.75 crore, up 40.99% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Electric Co are:Net Sales at Rs 115.75 crore in December 2022 up 40.99% from Rs. 82.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2022 up 132.56% from Rs. 10.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.25 crore in December 2022 up 769.93% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2021.
Kirl Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.55 in December 2021. Kirl Electric shares closed at 85.40 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 160.37% returns over the last 6 months and 229.09% over the last 12 months.
Kirloskar Electric Co
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations115.75110.4982.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations115.75110.4982.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials77.6075.4065.00
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.74-5.02-6.17
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.9716.5015.44
Depreciation1.231.251.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.5711.579.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.1210.79-3.35
Other Income2.909.650.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.0220.44-2.85
Interest5.664.917.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.3615.53-10.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.3615.53-10.32
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.3615.53-10.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.3615.53-10.32
Equity Share Capital66.4166.4166.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.512.34-1.55
Diluted EPS0.512.34-1.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.512.34-1.55
Diluted EPS0.512.34-1.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

