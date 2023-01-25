Kirl Electric Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.75 crore, up 40.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Electric Co are:Net Sales at Rs 115.75 crore in December 2022 up 40.99% from Rs. 82.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2022 up 132.56% from Rs. 10.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.25 crore in December 2022 up 769.93% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2021.
Kirl Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.55 in December 2021.
|Kirl Electric shares closed at 85.40 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 160.37% returns over the last 6 months and 229.09% over the last 12 months.
|Kirloskar Electric Co
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|115.75
|110.49
|82.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|115.75
|110.49
|82.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|77.60
|75.40
|65.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.74
|-5.02
|-6.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.97
|16.50
|15.44
|Depreciation
|1.23
|1.25
|1.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.57
|11.57
|9.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.12
|10.79
|-3.35
|Other Income
|2.90
|9.65
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.02
|20.44
|-2.85
|Interest
|5.66
|4.91
|7.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.36
|15.53
|-10.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.36
|15.53
|-10.32
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.36
|15.53
|-10.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.36
|15.53
|-10.32
|Equity Share Capital
|66.41
|66.41
|66.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.51
|2.34
|-1.55
|Diluted EPS
|0.51
|2.34
|-1.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.51
|2.34
|-1.55
|Diluted EPS
|0.51
|2.34
|-1.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited