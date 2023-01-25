Kirl Electric Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.75 crore, up 40.99% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 115.75 110.49 82.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 115.75 110.49 82.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 77.60 75.40 65.00 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.74 -5.02 -6.17 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 16.97 16.50 15.44 Depreciation 1.23 1.25 1.32 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 14.57 11.57 9.86 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.12 10.79 -3.35 Other Income 2.90 9.65 0.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.02 20.44 -2.85 Interest 5.66 4.91 7.47 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.36 15.53 -10.32 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.36 15.53 -10.32 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.36 15.53 -10.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.36 15.53 -10.32 Equity Share Capital 66.41 66.41 66.41 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.51 2.34 -1.55 Diluted EPS 0.51 2.34 -1.55 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.51 2.34 -1.55 Diluted EPS 0.51 2.34 -1.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited