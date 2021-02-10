Kirl Electric Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.13 crore, down 7.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.13 crore in December 2020 down 7.6% from Rs. 83.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.76 crore in December 2020 up 82.79% from Rs. 62.52 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020 up 95.75% from Rs. 52.01 crore in December 2019.

Kirl Electric shares closed at 13.95 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.13% returns over the last 6 months and -9.12% over the last 12 months.