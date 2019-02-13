Kirl Electric Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 61.29 crore, down 26.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.29 crore in December 2018 down 26.09% from Rs. 82.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.51 crore in December 2018 down 1.64% from Rs. 20.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.60 crore in December 2018 down 1.48% from Rs. 9.46 crore in December 2017.

Kirl Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 3.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.04 in December 2017.

Kirl Electric shares closed at 15.25 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.40% returns over the last 6 months and -62.53% over the last 12 months.