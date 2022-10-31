Kirl Electric Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.49 crore, up 28.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.49 crore in September 2022 up 28.66% from Rs. 85.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.52 crore in September 2022 up 291.46% from Rs. 11.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.77 crore in September 2022 up 1088.26% from Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2021.

Kirl Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 3.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.69 in September 2021.

Kirl Electric shares closed at 54.00 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 108.09% returns over the last 6 months and 147.14% over the last 12 months.