Kirl Electric Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 85.88 crore, up 21.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.88 crore in September 2021 up 21.92% from Rs. 70.44 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.24 crore in September 2021 up 7.41% from Rs. 12.14 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2021 up 1.4% from Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2020.

Kirl Electric shares closed at 24.60 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.91% returns over the last 6 months and 135.41% over the last 12 months.