Kirl Electric Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 81.61 crore, up 5.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.61 crore in March 2020 up 5.43% from Rs. 77.41 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2020 down 119.8% from Rs. 34.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2020 down 94.15% from Rs. 54.15 crore in March 2019.

Kirl Electric shares closed at 12.85 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.70% returns over the last 6 months and -0.39% over the last 12 months.