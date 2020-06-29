Kirl Electric Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 81.61 crore, up 5.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Electric Co are:
Net Sales at Rs 81.61 crore in March 2020 up 5.43% from Rs. 77.41 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2020 down 119.8% from Rs. 34.14 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2020 down 94.15% from Rs. 54.15 crore in March 2019.
Kirl Electric shares closed at 12.85 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.70% returns over the last 6 months and -0.39% over the last 12 months.
|Kirloskar Electric Co
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|81.61
|83.47
|77.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|81.61
|83.47
|77.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|58.51
|48.67
|46.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.17
|6.76
|9.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.60
|16.61
|12.76
|Depreciation
|1.65
|1.64
|2.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.38
|10.63
|12.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.64
|-0.84
|-5.99
|Other Income
|0.88
|66.82
|57.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.52
|65.98
|51.99
|Interest
|8.28
|11.33
|14.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.76
|54.65
|37.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-3.46
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.76
|54.65
|34.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.76
|54.65
|34.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.76
|54.65
|34.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.76
|54.65
|34.14
|Equity Share Capital
|66.41
|66.41
|66.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|8.23
|5.14
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|8.23
|5.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|8.23
|5.14
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|8.23
|5.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:15 am