Kirl Electric Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.59 crore, up 49.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.59 crore in June 2021 up 49.31% from Rs. 41.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.29 crore in June 2021 up 7.65% from Rs. 17.64 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.23 crore in June 2021 down 1.6% from Rs. 8.10 crore in June 2020.

Kirl Electric shares closed at 18.05 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.80% returns over the last 6 months and 61.88% over the last 12 months.