Kirl Electric Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.75 crore, up 40.99% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 115.75 110.49 82.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 115.75 110.49 82.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 77.60 75.40 65.00 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.74 -5.02 -6.17 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 16.97 16.50 15.45 Depreciation 1.23 1.25 1.32 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 14.27 11.66 9.92 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.42 10.70 -3.42 Other Income 2.91 15.82 0.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.33 26.52 -2.92 Interest 5.95 5.00 7.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.38 21.52 -10.87 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.38 21.52 -10.87 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.38 21.52 -10.87 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.38 21.52 -10.87 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.38 21.52 -10.87 Equity Share Capital 66.41 66.41 66.41 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.51 3.24 -1.64 Diluted EPS 0.51 3.24 -1.64 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.51 3.24 -1.64 Diluted EPS 0.51 3.24 -1.64 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited