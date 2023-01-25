Kirl Electric Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.75 crore, up 40.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Electric Co are:Net Sales at Rs 115.75 crore in December 2022 up 40.99% from Rs. 82.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2022 up 131.09% from Rs. 10.87 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.56 crore in December 2022 up 760% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.
Kirl Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.64 in December 2021.
|Kirl Electric shares closed at 85.40 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 160.37% returns over the last 6 months and 229.09% over the last 12 months.
|Kirloskar Electric Co
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|115.75
|110.49
|82.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|115.75
|110.49
|82.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|77.60
|75.40
|65.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.74
|-5.02
|-6.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.97
|16.50
|15.45
|Depreciation
|1.23
|1.25
|1.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.27
|11.66
|9.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.42
|10.70
|-3.42
|Other Income
|2.91
|15.82
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.33
|26.52
|-2.92
|Interest
|5.95
|5.00
|7.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.38
|21.52
|-10.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.38
|21.52
|-10.87
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.38
|21.52
|-10.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.38
|21.52
|-10.87
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.38
|21.52
|-10.87
|Equity Share Capital
|66.41
|66.41
|66.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.51
|3.24
|-1.64
|Diluted EPS
|0.51
|3.24
|-1.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.51
|3.24
|-1.64
|Diluted EPS
|0.51
|3.24
|-1.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
