Kirl Electric Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.13 crore, down 7.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.13 crore in December 2020 down 7.6% from Rs. 83.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.27 crore in December 2020 down 120.62% from Rs. 54.65 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2020 down 103.21% from Rs. 67.62 crore in December 2019.

Kirl Electric shares closed at 13.93 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.05% returns over the last 6 months and -8.36% over the last 12 months.