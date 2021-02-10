Kirl Electric Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.13 crore, down 7.6% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2021 / 11:31 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Electric Co are:
Net Sales at Rs 77.13 crore in December 2020 down 7.6% from Rs. 83.47 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.27 crore in December 2020 down 120.62% from Rs. 54.65 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2020 down 103.21% from Rs. 67.62 crore in December 2019.
Kirl Electric shares closed at 13.93 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.05% returns over the last 6 months and -8.36% over the last 12 months.
|Kirloskar Electric Co
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|77.13
|70.44
|83.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|77.13
|70.44
|83.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|52.77
|44.75
|48.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.46
|5.43
|6.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.12
|14.49
|16.61
|Depreciation
|1.56
|1.58
|1.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.47
|9.36
|10.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.25
|-5.17
|-0.84
|Other Income
|1.52
|0.74
|66.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.73
|-4.43
|65.98
|Interest
|7.54
|7.71
|11.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.27
|-12.14
|54.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.27
|-12.14
|54.65
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.27
|-12.14
|54.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.27
|-12.14
|54.65
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.27
|-12.14
|54.65
|Equity Share Capital
|66.41
|66.41
|66.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|-1.83
|8.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|-1.83
|8.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|-1.83
|8.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|-1.83
|8.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited