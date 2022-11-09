Kiri Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.69 crore, down 46.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiri Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 140.69 crore in September 2022 down 46.56% from Rs. 263.29 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.91 crore in September 2022 down 490.38% from Rs. 7.44 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.84 crore in September 2022 down 7175.56% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.
Kiri Industries shares closed at 494.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.30% returns over the last 6 months and -2.16% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kiri Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|140.69
|171.42
|263.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|140.69
|171.42
|263.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|104.60
|137.89
|176.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.81
|-2.38
|16.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.73
|11.64
|13.63
|Depreciation
|11.11
|10.96
|10.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.54
|56.08
|56.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.10
|-42.76
|-10.92
|Other Income
|0.15
|15.12
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-42.95
|-27.64
|-10.51
|Interest
|1.18
|1.26
|1.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-44.13
|-28.91
|-11.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-44.13
|-28.91
|-11.59
|Tax
|-0.22
|-1.05
|-4.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-43.91
|-27.85
|-7.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-43.91
|-27.85
|-7.44
|Equity Share Capital
|51.83
|51.83
|40.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.47
|-5.37
|-1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-8.47
|-5.37
|-1.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.47
|-5.37
|-1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-8.47
|-5.37
|-1.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited