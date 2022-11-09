 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kiri Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.69 crore, down 46.56% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiri Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 140.69 crore in September 2022 down 46.56% from Rs. 263.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.91 crore in September 2022 down 490.38% from Rs. 7.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.84 crore in September 2022 down 7175.56% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 494.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.30% returns over the last 6 months and -2.16% over the last 12 months.

Kiri Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 140.69 171.42 263.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 140.69 171.42 263.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 104.60 137.89 176.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.81 -2.38 16.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.73 11.64 13.63
Depreciation 11.11 10.96 10.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.54 56.08 56.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -43.10 -42.76 -10.92
Other Income 0.15 15.12 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -42.95 -27.64 -10.51
Interest 1.18 1.26 1.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -44.13 -28.91 -11.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -44.13 -28.91 -11.59
Tax -0.22 -1.05 -4.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -43.91 -27.85 -7.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -43.91 -27.85 -7.44
Equity Share Capital 51.83 51.83 40.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.47 -5.37 -1.93
Diluted EPS -8.47 -5.37 -1.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.47 -5.37 -1.93
Diluted EPS -8.47 -5.37 -1.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

