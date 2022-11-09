Kiri Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.69 crore, down 46.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.69 crore in September 2022 down 46.56% from Rs. 263.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.91 crore in September 2022 down 490.38% from Rs. 7.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.84 crore in September 2022 down 7175.56% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 494.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.30% returns over the last 6 months and -2.16% over the last 12 months.