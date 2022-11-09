English
    Kiri Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.69 crore, down 46.56% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiri Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 140.69 crore in September 2022 down 46.56% from Rs. 263.29 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.91 crore in September 2022 down 490.38% from Rs. 7.44 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.84 crore in September 2022 down 7175.56% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.

    Kiri Industries shares closed at 494.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.30% returns over the last 6 months and -2.16% over the last 12 months.

    Kiri Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations140.69171.42263.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations140.69171.42263.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.60137.89176.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.81-2.3816.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.7311.6413.63
    Depreciation11.1110.9610.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.5456.0856.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-43.10-42.76-10.92
    Other Income0.1515.120.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-42.95-27.64-10.51
    Interest1.181.261.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-44.13-28.91-11.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-44.13-28.91-11.59
    Tax-0.22-1.05-4.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-43.91-27.85-7.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-43.91-27.85-7.44
    Equity Share Capital51.8351.8340.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.47-5.37-1.93
    Diluted EPS-8.47-5.37-1.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.47-5.37-1.93
    Diluted EPS-8.47-5.37-1.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Kiri Industries #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:40 pm