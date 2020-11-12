Kiri Industries Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 111.02 crore, down 55.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.02 crore in September 2020 down 55.87% from Rs. 251.58 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.20 crore in September 2020 down 342.06% from Rs. 12.89 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.78 crore in September 2020 down 177.54% from Rs. 25.51 crore in September 2019.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 473.00 on November 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given 65.96% returns over the last 6 months and 17.18% over the last 12 months.