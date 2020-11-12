Kiri Industries Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 111.02 crore, down 55.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiri Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 111.02 crore in September 2020 down 55.87% from Rs. 251.58 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.20 crore in September 2020 down 342.06% from Rs. 12.89 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.78 crore in September 2020 down 177.54% from Rs. 25.51 crore in September 2019.
Kiri Industries shares closed at 473.00 on November 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given 65.96% returns over the last 6 months and 17.18% over the last 12 months.
|Kiri Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|111.02
|68.52
|251.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|111.02
|68.52
|251.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|80.71
|49.59
|169.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.81
|-2.67
|-7.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.75
|9.06
|10.52
|Depreciation
|8.65
|8.06
|8.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|43.67
|33.36
|53.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.95
|-28.88
|15.82
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.59
|0.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.43
|-28.29
|16.55
|Interest
|0.91
|0.89
|1.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.34
|-29.18
|15.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.34
|-29.18
|15.49
|Tax
|1.85
|1.64
|2.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.20
|-30.82
|12.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.20
|-30.82
|12.89
|Equity Share Capital
|33.62
|33.62
|33.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.28
|-9.17
|3.96
|Diluted EPS
|-6.02
|-5.95
|2.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.28
|-9.17
|3.96
|Diluted EPS
|-6.02
|-5.95
|2.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 09:55 am