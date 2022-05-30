 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kiri Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.24 crore, up 19.27% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiri Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 328.24 crore in March 2022 up 19.27% from Rs. 275.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2022 down 115.46% from Rs. 22.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2022 down 73.92% from Rs. 26.04 crore in March 2021.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 439.30 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

Kiri Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 328.24 345.75 275.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 328.24 345.75 275.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 238.20 242.27 177.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.34 2.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.45 -6.47 -6.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.68 13.71 12.03
Depreciation 10.79 11.01 11.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.58 66.03 64.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.57 17.86 13.99
Other Income 0.57 0.47 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.00 18.33 14.31
Interest 1.36 1.23 1.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.36 17.10 13.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.36 17.10 13.28
Tax -1.93 5.93 -8.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.43 11.16 22.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.43 11.16 22.21
Equity Share Capital 51.83 40.00 33.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.74 2.79 6.56
Diluted EPS -0.72 2.15 4.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.74 2.79 6.56
Diluted EPS -0.72 2.15 4.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Kiri Industries #Results
first published: May 30, 2022 08:21 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.