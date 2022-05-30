Kiri Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.24 crore, up 19.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiri Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 328.24 crore in March 2022 up 19.27% from Rs. 275.21 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2022 down 115.46% from Rs. 22.21 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2022 down 73.92% from Rs. 26.04 crore in March 2021.
Kiri Industries shares closed at 439.30 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Kiri Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|328.24
|345.75
|275.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|328.24
|345.75
|275.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|238.20
|242.27
|177.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.34
|2.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.45
|-6.47
|-6.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.68
|13.71
|12.03
|Depreciation
|10.79
|11.01
|11.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|73.58
|66.03
|64.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.57
|17.86
|13.99
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.47
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.00
|18.33
|14.31
|Interest
|1.36
|1.23
|1.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.36
|17.10
|13.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.36
|17.10
|13.28
|Tax
|-1.93
|5.93
|-8.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.43
|11.16
|22.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.43
|11.16
|22.21
|Equity Share Capital
|51.83
|40.00
|33.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|2.79
|6.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|2.15
|4.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|2.79
|6.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|2.15
|4.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited