Kiri Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 212.50 crore, down 30.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 212.50 crore in March 2020 down 30.29% from Rs. 304.86 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 99.84% from Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.81 crore in March 2020 down 64.36% from Rs. 35.94 crore in March 2019.

Kiri Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.94 in March 2019.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 426.60 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.92% returns over the last 6 months and -16.20% over the last 12 months.