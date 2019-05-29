Kiri Industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 304.86 crore, up 19.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.86 crore in March 2019 up 19.28% from Rs. 255.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2019 down 10.77% from Rs. 24.61 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.94 crore in March 2019 up 12.84% from Rs. 31.85 crore in March 2018.

Kiri Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.94 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.60 in March 2018.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 567.10 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.33% returns over the last 6 months and 4.04% over the last 12 months.