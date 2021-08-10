Kiri Industries Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 199.51 crore, up 191.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.51 crore in June 2021 up 191.18% from Rs. 68.52 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.61 crore in June 2021 up 68.82% from Rs. 30.82 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.30 crore in June 2021 up 83.69% from Rs. 20.23 crore in June 2020.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 531.40 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 13.20% returns over the last 6 months and 6.12% over the last 12 months.