Kiri Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.59 crore, down 61.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiri Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 132.59 crore in December 2022 down 61.65% from Rs. 345.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.86 crore in December 2022 down 421.19% from Rs. 11.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.24 crore in December 2022 down 179.21% from Rs. 29.34 crore in December 2021.
Kiri Industries shares closed at 305.45 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.59% returns over the last 6 months and -39.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kiri Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|132.59
|140.69
|345.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|132.59
|140.69
|345.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|98.03
|104.60
|242.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.56
|12.81
|-6.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.66
|10.73
|13.71
|Depreciation
|11.14
|11.11
|11.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.56
|44.54
|66.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-41.36
|-43.10
|17.86
|Other Income
|6.98
|0.15
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.38
|-42.95
|18.33
|Interest
|1.74
|1.18
|1.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-36.12
|-44.13
|17.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-36.12
|-44.13
|17.10
|Tax
|-0.27
|-0.22
|5.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.86
|-43.91
|11.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.86
|-43.91
|11.16
|Equity Share Capital
|51.83
|51.83
|40.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.92
|-8.47
|2.79
|Diluted EPS
|-6.92
|-8.47
|2.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.92
|-8.47
|2.79
|Diluted EPS
|-6.92
|-8.47
|2.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited