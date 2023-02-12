Kiri Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.59 crore, down 61.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.59 crore in December 2022 down 61.65% from Rs. 345.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.86 crore in December 2022 down 421.19% from Rs. 11.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.24 crore in December 2022 down 179.21% from Rs. 29.34 crore in December 2021.