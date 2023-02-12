 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kiri Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.59 crore, down 61.65% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiri Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 132.59 crore in December 2022 down 61.65% from Rs. 345.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.86 crore in December 2022 down 421.19% from Rs. 11.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.24 crore in December 2022 down 179.21% from Rs. 29.34 crore in December 2021.

Kiri Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 132.59 140.69 345.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 132.59 140.69 345.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 98.03 104.60 242.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.56 12.81 -6.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.66 10.73 13.71
Depreciation 11.14 11.11 11.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.56 44.54 66.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -41.36 -43.10 17.86
Other Income 6.98 0.15 0.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -34.38 -42.95 18.33
Interest 1.74 1.18 1.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -36.12 -44.13 17.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -36.12 -44.13 17.10
Tax -0.27 -0.22 5.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -35.86 -43.91 11.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -35.86 -43.91 11.16
Equity Share Capital 51.83 51.83 40.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.92 -8.47 2.79
Diluted EPS -6.92 -8.47 2.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.92 -8.47 2.79
Diluted EPS -6.92 -8.47 2.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited