    Kiri Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.59 crore, down 61.65% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiri Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 132.59 crore in December 2022 down 61.65% from Rs. 345.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.86 crore in December 2022 down 421.19% from Rs. 11.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.24 crore in December 2022 down 179.21% from Rs. 29.34 crore in December 2021.

    Kiri Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.59140.69345.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations132.59140.69345.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials98.03104.60242.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods----1.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.5612.81-6.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.6610.7313.71
    Depreciation11.1411.1111.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.5644.5466.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-41.36-43.1017.86
    Other Income6.980.150.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-34.38-42.9518.33
    Interest1.741.181.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-36.12-44.1317.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-36.12-44.1317.10
    Tax-0.27-0.225.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-35.86-43.9111.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-35.86-43.9111.16
    Equity Share Capital51.8351.8340.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.92-8.472.79
    Diluted EPS-6.92-8.472.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.92-8.472.79
    Diluted EPS-6.92-8.472.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
