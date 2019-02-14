Kiri Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 233.86 crore, up 29.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.86 crore in December 2018 up 29.84% from Rs. 180.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.10 crore in December 2018 up 25.98% from Rs. 17.54 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.67 crore in December 2018 up 26.43% from Rs. 25.05 crore in December 2017.

Kiri Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 7.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.11 in December 2017.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 390.80 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.39% returns over the last 6 months and -26.26% over the last 12 months.