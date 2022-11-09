 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kiri Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.15 crore, down 8.03% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kiri Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 242.15 crore in September 2022 down 8.03% from Rs. 263.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.67 crore in September 2022 up 915.74% from Rs. 7.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.89 crore in September 2022 down 1631.11% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.

Kiri Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 11.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in September 2021.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 494.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.30% returns over the last 6 months and 0.30% over the last 12 months.

Kiri Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 242.15 276.66 263.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 242.15 276.66 263.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 138.06 171.18 176.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.22 15.05 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.98 16.62 16.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.64 13.56 13.63
Depreciation 12.32 12.17 10.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.32 68.81 56.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.38 -20.72 -10.92
Other Income 0.17 0.14 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.21 -20.59 -10.51
Interest 1.26 1.32 1.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.47 -21.90 -11.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -20.47 -21.90 -11.59
Tax 5.70 4.53 -4.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -26.17 -26.44 -7.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -26.17 -26.44 -7.44
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 86.84 79.94 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 60.67 53.50 -7.44
Equity Share Capital 51.83 51.83 40.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.70 10.32 -1.93
Diluted EPS 11.70 10.32 -1.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.70 10.32 -1.93
Diluted EPS 11.70 10.32 -1.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Kiri Industries #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:04 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.