    Kiri Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.15 crore, down 8.03% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kiri Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 242.15 crore in September 2022 down 8.03% from Rs. 263.29 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.67 crore in September 2022 up 915.74% from Rs. 7.44 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.89 crore in September 2022 down 1631.11% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.

    Kiri Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 11.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in September 2021.

    Kiri Industries shares closed at 494.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.30% returns over the last 6 months and 0.30% over the last 12 months.

    Kiri Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations242.15276.66263.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations242.15276.66263.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials138.06171.18176.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.2215.05--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.9816.6216.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.6413.5613.63
    Depreciation12.3212.1710.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.3268.8156.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.38-20.72-10.92
    Other Income0.170.140.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.21-20.59-10.51
    Interest1.261.321.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.47-21.90-11.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-20.47-21.90-11.59
    Tax5.704.53-4.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.17-26.44-7.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.17-26.44-7.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates86.8479.94--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates60.6753.50-7.44
    Equity Share Capital51.8351.8340.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.7010.32-1.93
    Diluted EPS11.7010.32-1.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.7010.32-1.93
    Diluted EPS11.7010.32-1.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

