Kiri Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.15 crore, down 8.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.15 crore in September 2022 down 8.03% from Rs. 263.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.67 crore in September 2022 up 915.74% from Rs. 7.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.89 crore in September 2022 down 1631.11% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.

Kiri Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 11.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in September 2021.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 494.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.30% returns over the last 6 months and 0.30% over the last 12 months.