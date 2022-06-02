Kiri Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 416.85 crore, up 14.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 416.85 crore in March 2022 up 14.87% from Rs. 362.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.04 crore in March 2022 down 21.68% from Rs. 116.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.42 crore in March 2022 down 48.64% from Rs. 49.49 crore in March 2021.

Kiri Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 34.54 in March 2021.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 431.65 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.88% returns over the last 6 months and -5.57% over the last 12 months.