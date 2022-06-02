 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kiri Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 416.85 crore, up 14.87% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kiri Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 416.85 crore in March 2022 up 14.87% from Rs. 362.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.04 crore in March 2022 down 21.68% from Rs. 116.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.42 crore in March 2022 down 48.64% from Rs. 49.49 crore in March 2021.

Kiri Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 34.54 in March 2021.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 431.65 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.88% returns over the last 6 months and -5.57% over the last 12 months.

Kiri Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 416.85 429.41 362.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 416.85 429.41 362.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 301.87 281.23 221.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.92 9.68 20.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -30.85 -3.04 -14.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.67 15.63 14.20
Depreciation 12.01 12.69 13.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.44 77.37 72.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.81 35.84 35.53
Other Income 0.60 0.49 0.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.41 36.33 35.98
Interest 1.41 1.26 1.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.00 35.07 34.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.00 35.07 34.91
Tax 2.77 10.53 -4.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.23 24.53 39.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.23 24.53 39.21
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 81.81 81.49 77.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 91.04 106.02 116.23
Equity Share Capital 51.83 40.00 33.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.00 26.51 34.54
Diluted EPS 17.50 20.45 22.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.00 26.51 34.54
Diluted EPS 17.50 20.45 22.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
