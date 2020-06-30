Kiri Industries Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 298.24 crore, down 22.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 298.24 crore in March 2020 down 22.73% from Rs. 385.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.91 crore in March 2020 up 535.44% from Rs. 25.70 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.93 crore in March 2020 down 31.98% from Rs. 48.41 crore in March 2019.

Kiri Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 33.13 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.27 in March 2019.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 426.60 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.92% returns over the last 6 months and -16.20% over the last 12 months.