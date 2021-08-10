Kiri Industries Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 292.78 crore, up 169.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.78 crore in June 2021 up 169.03% from Rs. 108.83 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.56 crore in June 2021 up 256.87% from Rs. 57.73 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.50 crore in June 2021 up 529.77% from Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2020.

Kiri Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 26.85 in June 2021 from Rs. 17.17 in June 2020.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 531.40 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 13.20% returns over the last 6 months and 6.12% over the last 12 months.