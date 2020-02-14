Kiri Industries Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 315.11 crore, up 4.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 315.11 crore in December 2019 up 4.42% from Rs. 301.77 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.84 crore in December 2019 up 1681.46% from Rs. 8.65 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.58 crore in December 2019 down 0.89% from Rs. 43.97 crore in December 2018.

Kiri Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 40.70 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.76 in December 2018.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 403.20 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.90% returns over the last 6 months and 3.17% over the last 12 months.