Kiri Industries Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 301.77 crore, up 23.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kiri Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 301.77 crore in December 2018 up 23.36% from Rs. 244.63 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.65 crore in December 2018 down 120.74% from Rs. 41.72 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.97 crore in December 2018 up 5.52% from Rs. 41.67 crore in December 2017.
Kiri Industries shares closed at 390.80 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.39% returns over the last 6 months and -26.26% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kiri Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|301.77
|373.02
|244.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|301.77
|373.02
|244.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|205.81
|214.89
|138.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|18.66
|15.57
|16.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-27.17
|2.53
|1.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.05
|10.06
|8.48
|Depreciation
|9.88
|8.75
|7.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|48.65
|57.12
|41.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.90
|64.10
|30.34
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.41
|3.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.09
|64.51
|33.86
|Interest
|1.39
|1.39
|0.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|32.70
|63.11
|33.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|32.70
|63.11
|33.35
|Tax
|5.95
|9.20
|5.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|26.75
|53.92
|27.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|26.75
|53.92
|27.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-35.40
|58.32
|14.32
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.65
|112.24
|41.72
|Equity Share Capital
|31.34
|31.34
|30.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.76
|35.81
|14.52
|Diluted EPS
|-1.67
|21.65
|9.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.76
|35.81
|14.52
|Diluted EPS
|-1.67
|21.65
|9.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited