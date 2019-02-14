Kiri Industries Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 301.77 crore, up 23.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.77 crore in December 2018 up 23.36% from Rs. 244.63 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.65 crore in December 2018 down 120.74% from Rs. 41.72 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.97 crore in December 2018 up 5.52% from Rs. 41.67 crore in December 2017.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 390.80 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.39% returns over the last 6 months and -26.26% over the last 12 months.