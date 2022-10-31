English
    Kiran Vyapar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.63 crore, down 47.92% Y-o-Y

    October 31, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiran Vyapar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.63 crore in September 2022 down 47.92% from Rs. 35.78 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.45 crore in September 2022 down 53.24% from Rs. 26.62 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.03 crore in September 2022 down 52.02% from Rs. 33.41 crore in September 2021.

    Kiran Vyapar EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.76 in September 2021.

    Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 137.85 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.60% returns over the last 6 months and 13.64% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.630.2735.78
    Other Operating Income0.000.00--
    Total Income From Operations18.630.2735.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.391.071.14
    Depreciation0.020.020.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----0.02
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.210.841.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.01-1.6533.37
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.01-1.6533.37
    Interest1.420.821.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.59-2.4832.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.59-2.4832.11
    Tax2.14-1.035.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.45-1.4426.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.45-1.4426.62
    Equity Share Capital27.2827.2827.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.56-0.539.76
    Diluted EPS4.56-0.539.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.56-0.539.76
    Diluted EPS4.56-0.539.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

