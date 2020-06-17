Kiran Vyapar Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore, down 92.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore in March 2020 down 92.28% from Rs. 21.47 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2020 down 120.11% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2020 down 165.75% from Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2019.

Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 53.40 on June 16, 2020 (BSE) and has given -49.98% returns over the last 6 months and -45.51% over the last 12 months.