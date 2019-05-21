Kiran Vyapar Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.47 crore, up 98.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiran Vyapar are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.47 crore in March 2019 up 98.33% from Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2019 down 134.25% from Rs. 7.17 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2019 down 79.64% from Rs. 8.89 crore in March 2018.
Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 100.85 on May 20, 2019 (BSE) and has given -7.35% returns over the last 6 months and -37.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kiran Vyapar
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.47
|6.05
|10.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.47
|6.05
|10.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.33
|0.70
|0.62
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.03
|-0.06
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.22
|2.41
|1.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.82
|2.88
|8.48
|Other Income
|-0.13
|0.16
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.69
|3.05
|8.73
|Interest
|0.38
|0.27
|0.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.31
|2.78
|8.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.31
|2.78
|8.21
|Tax
|3.76
|1.60
|1.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.46
|1.18
|7.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.46
|1.18
|7.17
|Equity Share Capital
|27.28
|25.92
|25.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|0.46
|2.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|0.46
|2.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|0.46
|2.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|0.46
|2.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited