Kiran Vyapar Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.47 crore, up 98.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.47 crore in March 2019 up 98.33% from Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2019 down 134.25% from Rs. 7.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2019 down 79.64% from Rs. 8.89 crore in March 2018.

Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 100.85 on May 20, 2019 (BSE) and has given -7.35% returns over the last 6 months and -37.75% over the last 12 months.