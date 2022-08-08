 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kiran Vyapar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 98.51% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiran Vyapar are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2022 down 98.51% from Rs. 18.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2022 down 111.34% from Rs. 12.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2022 down 109.98% from Rs. 16.34 crore in June 2021.

Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 153.75 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.33% returns over the last 6 months and -2.50% over the last 12 months.

Kiran Vyapar
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.27 35.88 18.00
Other Operating Income 0.00 0.12 0.18
Total Income From Operations 0.27 36.00 18.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.07 1.31 0.93
Depreciation 0.02 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 0.03
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.84 3.42 0.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.65 31.22 16.30
Other Income -- 0.01 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.65 31.24 16.30
Interest 0.82 0.80 0.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.48 30.44 15.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.48 30.44 15.30
Tax -1.03 7.16 2.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.44 23.28 12.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.44 23.28 12.72
Equity Share Capital 27.28 27.28 27.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 8.53 4.66
Diluted EPS -0.53 8.53 4.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 8.53 4.66
Diluted EPS -0.53 8.53 4.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Kiran Vyapar #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.