Kiran Vyapar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 98.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiran Vyapar are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2022 down 98.51% from Rs. 18.18 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2022 down 111.34% from Rs. 12.72 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2022 down 109.98% from Rs. 16.34 crore in June 2021.
Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 153.75 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.33% returns over the last 6 months and -2.50% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kiran Vyapar
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.27
|35.88
|18.00
|Other Operating Income
|0.00
|0.12
|0.18
|Total Income From Operations
|0.27
|36.00
|18.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.07
|1.31
|0.93
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|0.03
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.84
|3.42
|0.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.65
|31.22
|16.30
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.65
|31.24
|16.30
|Interest
|0.82
|0.80
|0.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.48
|30.44
|15.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.48
|30.44
|15.30
|Tax
|-1.03
|7.16
|2.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.44
|23.28
|12.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.44
|23.28
|12.72
|Equity Share Capital
|27.28
|27.28
|27.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|8.53
|4.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|8.53
|4.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|8.53
|4.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|8.53
|4.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited