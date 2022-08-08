Kiran Vyapar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 98.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2022 down 98.51% from Rs. 18.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2022 down 111.34% from Rs. 12.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2022 down 109.98% from Rs. 16.34 crore in June 2021.

Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 153.75 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.33% returns over the last 6 months and -2.50% over the last 12 months.