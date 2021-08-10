Kiran Vyapar Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.18 crore, up 13.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.18 crore in June 2021 up 13.83% from Rs. 15.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.72 crore in June 2021 up 11.26% from Rs. 11.43 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.34 crore in June 2021 up 19.79% from Rs. 13.64 crore in June 2020.

Kiran Vyapar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.66 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.19 in June 2020.

Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 157.60 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 65.55% returns over the last 6 months and 176.49% over the last 12 months.