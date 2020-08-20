Kiran Vyapar Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.97 crore, up 127.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.97 crore in June 2020 up 127.46% from Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.43 crore in June 2020 up 262.17% from Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.64 crore in June 2020 up 188.98% from Rs. 4.72 crore in June 2019.

Kiran Vyapar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.19 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.16 in June 2019.

Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 72.95 on August 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given -13.87% returns over the last 6 months and -27.77% over the last 12 months.