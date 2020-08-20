172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|kiran-vyapar-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-15-97-crore-up-127-46-y-o-y-5732401.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 10:17 AM IST

Kiran Vyapar Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.97 crore, up 127.46% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiran Vyapar are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.97 crore in June 2020 up 127.46% from Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.43 crore in June 2020 up 262.17% from Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.64 crore in June 2020 up 188.98% from Rs. 4.72 crore in June 2019.

Kiran Vyapar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.19 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.16 in June 2019.

Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 72.95 on August 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given -13.87% returns over the last 6 months and -27.77% over the last 12 months.

Kiran Vyapar
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations15.971.667.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.971.667.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.051.770.91
Depreciation0.060.080.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies--0.450.04
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.290.851.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.57-1.494.61
Other Income0.010.220.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.58-1.274.61
Interest0.330.820.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.25-2.094.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.25-2.094.03
Tax1.823.320.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.43-5.413.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.43-5.413.16
Equity Share Capital27.2827.2827.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.19-1.981.16
Diluted EPS4.19-1.981.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.19-1.981.16
Diluted EPS4.19-1.981.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 10:11 am

#Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Kiran Vyapar #Results

