 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kiran Vyapar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.36 crore, down 49.68% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kiran Vyapar are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.36 crore in September 2022 down 49.68% from Rs. 44.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.83 crore in September 2022 down 65.18% from Rs. 48.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.66 crore in September 2022 down 57.34% from Rs. 43.74 crore in September 2021.

Kiran Vyapar EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.96 in September 2021.

Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 137.85 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.60% returns over the last 6 months and 13.64% over the last 12 months.

Kiran Vyapar
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.36 2.82 44.43
Other Operating Income 0.00 0.00 --
Total Income From Operations 22.36 2.82 44.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.83 2.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 -0.01 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.95 1.59 2.13
Depreciation 0.06 0.07 0.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.01 -0.04 0.05
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.91 1.76 2.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.43 -1.38 37.08
Other Income 0.17 0.15 6.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.60 -1.23 43.11
Interest 1.49 0.85 1.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.11 -2.08 41.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.11 -2.08 41.76
Tax 7.64 -0.11 6.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.48 -1.97 35.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.48 -1.97 35.02
Minority Interest 0.37 0.16 -0.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates 6.99 4.58 13.44
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.83 2.77 48.33
Equity Share Capital 26.98 26.98 26.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.10 0.97 17.96
Diluted EPS 6.10 0.97 17.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.51 0.97 17.96
Diluted EPS 6.10 0.97 17.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Kiran Vyapar #Results
first published: Oct 31, 2022 12:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.