Kiran Vyapar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.36 crore, down 49.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.36 crore in September 2022 down 49.68% from Rs. 44.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.83 crore in September 2022 down 65.18% from Rs. 48.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.66 crore in September 2022 down 57.34% from Rs. 43.74 crore in September 2021.

Kiran Vyapar EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.96 in September 2021.

Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 137.85 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.60% returns over the last 6 months and 13.64% over the last 12 months.