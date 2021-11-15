Kiran Vyapar Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.43 crore, up 60.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.43 crore in September 2021 up 60.88% from Rs. 27.61 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.33 crore in September 2021 up 154.34% from Rs. 19.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.74 crore in September 2021 up 82.4% from Rs. 23.98 crore in September 2020.

Kiran Vyapar EPS has increased to Rs. 17.96 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.09 in September 2020.

Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 130.20 on November 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.53% returns over the last 6 months and 77.02% over the last 12 months.