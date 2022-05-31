 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kiran Vyapar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.16 crore, down 37.81% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kiran Vyapar are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.16 crore in March 2022 down 37.81% from Rs. 61.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.47 crore in March 2022 down 57.95% from Rs. 48.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.38 crore in March 2022 down 33.14% from Rs. 40.95 crore in March 2021.

Kiran Vyapar EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.97 in March 2021.

Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 133.85 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Kiran Vyapar
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.04 47.46 61.15
Other Operating Income 0.12 0.42 0.21
Total Income From Operations 38.16 47.88 61.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.54 5.73 11.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.13 0.20 0.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.06 1.93 2.43
Depreciation 1.22 0.55 0.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.01 0.04 0.02
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.58 4.30 6.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.90 35.13 40.10
Other Income 0.26 0.51 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.16 35.65 40.43
Interest 1.27 1.22 1.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.89 34.43 39.37
Exceptional Items 0.10 -- 7.11
P/L Before Tax 24.98 34.43 46.48
Tax 1.98 8.94 6.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.00 25.49 40.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.00 25.49 40.40
Minority Interest 0.38 -0.05 0.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.92 1.21 8.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.47 26.66 48.67
Equity Share Capital 26.98 26.98 26.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.44 9.90 17.97
Diluted EPS 7.44 9.90 17.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.44 9.90 17.97
Diluted EPS 7.44 9.90 17.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Kiran Vyapar #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 10:41 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.