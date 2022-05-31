Kiran Vyapar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.16 crore, down 37.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.16 crore in March 2022 down 37.81% from Rs. 61.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.47 crore in March 2022 down 57.95% from Rs. 48.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.38 crore in March 2022 down 33.14% from Rs. 40.95 crore in March 2021.

Kiran Vyapar EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.97 in March 2021.

Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 133.85 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)